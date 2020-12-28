Riley County commissioners Monday selected Chris Biggs to fill the vacant attorney spot on the indigent defense panel.
Commissioner John Ford pointed to Biggs’ experience and the fact that Biggs applied for an open position on the same panel last year. He is an attorney at Knopp and Biggs in Manhattan.
“He did the process two years in a row and his experience is valuable,” Ford said.
Biggs previously served as the 30th secretary of state for Kansas and also as a Geary County prosecutor. Biggs also ran for the state’s attorney general position in 2002, narrowly losing to Phil Kline.
Attorney Jeffrey Adam also applied for the position. He is an attorney at The Robinson Firm in Manhattan.
Both Biggs and Adam graduated from Kansas State University with undergraduate degrees. Biggs attended law school at the University of Kansas while Adam attended law school at Washburn University.
The indigent defense panel in Riley County comprises six attorneys who defend people accused of crimes who can’t pay for their own private attorneys.
County counselor Clancy Holeman said both candidates were qualified to fill the open position.
Commissioner Ron Wells agreed and said he didn’t have a problem with either candidate.
Ford moved to select Biggs. Wells and chairman Marvin Rodriguez came to a consensus with Ford.
In other action Monday, commissioners:
Approved a waterline easement for the new Riley County Police Department firing range facility, near Tabor Valley Road. This ensures the facility has a supply of water. The easement goes across the properties of Harold “Joe” and Kimberly Mertz, Robert and Mary Mertz and Anthony and Donna Akin. The county obtained the Mertz easement for $10,000 and the Akin one for $1,250, officials said. These costs are covered under the budget for the building, officials said. Crews plan to finish the entire range by March.