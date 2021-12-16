Riley County is continuing to see a rise in COVID cases while the flu is also spreading, officials said Thursday.
The health department on Thursday reported 139 new cases since its last report Dec. 8, when it reported 106 cases during the previous week. The county had 170 active cases, which is also up from the Dec. 8 report, when the county had 147 active cases.
However, the rate of positive tests decreased last week.
From Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, the county reported a rate of 8.35%. From Dec. 5 to 11, the county reported a rate of 6.77%. The two-week average increased from 6.87% to 7.52%.
Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department, said local healthcare providers also are reporting an increase in flu cases.
“If you have symptoms, your doctor will likely test you for both COVID-19 and influenza to make sure you’re getting the appropriate treatment," she said in a written statement. "Guidelines for limiting virus transmission, such as frequent hand washing and wearing masks, will help with the spread of influenza, as well as COVID. As always, I encourage people to get vaccinated.”
As of Thursday, Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan was caring for eight COVID patients, five of whom were in the Intensive Care Unit. One of the patients, who is on the medical floor, was vaccinated while the rest were unvaccinated.
Since the start of the pandemic, the county has reported a total of 8,730 cases. Of those, 65 people have died.