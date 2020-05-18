Riley County saw no new positive cases of the coronavirus reported over the weekend, said Vivienne Uccello, public information officer.
Riley County is still at 60 coronavirus cases, Uccello said Monday.
Julie Gibbs, local health officer and director of the Riley County Health Department, said Monday the swabbing station and respiratory clinic will remain open at least through the end of May.
Moving forward the department only will hold its press conferences on Mondays. They had previously occurred Mondays Wednesdays and Fridays. Updated numbers will be provided Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 8,340 cases statewide, with 740 hospitalizations and 173 deaths in the state as of Monday morning.