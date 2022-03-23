Riley County last week recorded the lowest number of new COVID cases in nearly two years.
The health department on Wednesday said the county had three cases from March 13 to 19. The last time the county reported three cases in a week was May 24-30, 2020.
This continues the case decline following the omicron surge, which peaked in January.
As of Wednesday, officials said the county had six active cases, and Ascension Via Christi was caring for two COVID-19 patients.
Riley County’s rate of positive tests continues to fall. Since the last report on March 16, the county’s two-week rate fell to 1.60%, down from 2.87% for the previous two-week period.
K-State and Manhattan-Ogden school district both had their spring breaks during the week of March 13 to 19.
“We are seeing fewer positive cases and very few people with severe symptoms,” Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said. “It’s wonderful to see the hospitalization rate so low. If there are any increases in case numbers resulting from spring break travel, those will likely start to show up later this or early next week. Overall, we’re in a much better situation than we were.”
Since the pandemic started in March 2020, the county has recorded 13,446 cases. Of those, 79 people have died.
COVID-19 testing in Riley County is changing after April 1. Starting April 4, the grant-funded staff of Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics — Underserved Populations (RADXup) team, which aims to enhance COVID testing of populations disproportionately affected by the disease, will move from the health department to 3019 Anderson Ave.
The RADXup team will offer rapid and PCR testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The tests are free and no appointment is needed.
“The building at 3019 Anderson Ave. is leased through the end of April,” Gibbs said. “It’s a larger space that has been dedicated to COVID-19 testing, so it makes sense to move our testing operations there while the building is available.”
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will continue to offer free PCR tests from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 3019 Anderson Ave.
Also in April, health department staffers will return to their regular duties, and the department will no longer offer COVID-19 tests at its main location, 2030 Tecumseh Road. Instead, the department will distribute take-home tests.
COVID vaccines will be available with or without an appointment. For vaccines, residents can visit the clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road. Call 785-565-6560 if you want to schedule an appointment.