So far, Riley County’s gradual reopening following weeks of closures and sheltering in place hasn’t caused any spike in new coronavirus cases.
Riley County last week saw its lowest number of coronavirus cases reported since the virus reached the area in March.
The county went almost the entire week — six days — without a single new case. Officials reported Friday afternoon one new case involving a 63-year-old man.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said initially she was concerned Riley County would see a spike in numbers while reopening.
“We were pleasantly surprised,” Gibbs said during the Riley County Commission meeting Thursday.
Gibbs said Friday afternoon the county can attribute the low number of cases reported since reopening to business owners and their efforts to reopen in a “controlled and careful manner.”
“I also attribute this to the patrons who visit those businesses,” Gibbs said in a Friday afternoon email. “I believe everyone is doing their best to look out for each other.”
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly declared a stay-at-home order at the end of March. She ended that order and started loosening restrictions on businesses and mass gatherings with a phased plan that began May 4. The state on Friday moved into Phase 2 of that plan, which allows the opening of personal service businesses such as salons, fitness centers, community centers and fitness centers.
Of the 61 cases in the county, six are active while 54 are recovered, as of Friday. One person died earlier this month after testing positive for the virus in April.
Gibbs said the call volume is down for the county’s screening line. She also said only 49 people went through the swabbing station last week. That number includes residents from other counties.
“We are testing more asymptomatic people who are going in for surgery, and so far, only one of those individuals has been positive,” she said.