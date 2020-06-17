Riley County has added 10 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since Monday, officials said Wednesday.
The county has 90 total cases.
Of the new 10, four are Kansas State University football players. Some of the other cases involve two women in their 20s, one 39-year-old man and one man in his 40s, officials said.
Those other cases are not associated with the Leonardville Nursing Home outbreak, but officials did not immediately have details on whether they were tied to the K-State players.
The K-State football players contracted the virus in other states, officials said.
There are no new positives from the Leonardville Nursing Home on Wednesday, officials said. Officials said employees and residents were re-tested Tuesday.
Health officials are waiting on results.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting 11,681 cases, 1,011 hospitalizations and 247 deaths statewide Wednesday.
That is up 262 cases, 23 hospitalizations and two deaths from Monday. There have been 130,443 negative tests statewide.
Pottawatomie County has 40 cases while Geary County has 30 as of Wednesday, according to KDHE.
KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.