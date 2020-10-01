Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Riley County saw a 12.4% increase in real estate sales through September 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019.
“With all this going on, it’s just been kind of amazing to me,” Greg McHenry, county appraiser, told the county commission on Thursday.
For the year so far through Sept. 30, the county recorded 993 real estate sales. That is up a total of 110 sales or 12.4% compared to the same time in 2019; there were 883 real estate sales through Sept. 30, 2019.
Of the 993 real estate sales in Riley County, 868 were residential sales, which is up from the 750 homes sold through Sept. 30, 2019. That is an increase of 15.7%, or 118.
“It’s been really interesting watching the sales,” McHenry said.
Additionally, Riley County recorded 295 building permits so far this year, down one from the 296 collected through Sept. 30, 2019.
In Riley County, construction projects for commercial and residential properties are moving along during the coronavirus outbreak as well, McHenry said.
“In the midst of all this, it’s has been pretty amazing to see that continue,” he said.
In other action Thursday, commissioners:
Heard an update from Amanda Smeller, the new planning/special projects director. Smeller replaced Monty Wedel, who recently retired. Smeller told the commission it has been an interesting first month in her position. Smeller said she is learning the ropes and adjusting to the position.
”I’m happy to be here and getting up to speed with things,” she said.
Commissioner John Ford said the commission is very glad to have Smeller on board.