New coronavirus cases are still in the triple digits, and infections are outpacing recoveries, according to new numbers from Riley County government officials on Monday. Meanwhile, the local hospital is treating more positive patients than ever.
Riley County recorded 106 new cases over the weekend, according to a Riley County Health Department report, and 91 recoveries.
This brought the county’s total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,384, 477 of which were active. The total number of recovered cases was 4,885, and 22 people have died from coronavirus complications.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan was caring for 18 positive patients and two people under investigation for the virus, which is a high for the hospital. The previous high was Dec. 30 when the hospital had 16 confirmed positive patients. Four of the total patients were in the ICU.
The health department is set to receive a second shipment of booster vaccines this week for healthcare workers who have already received the first round. The health department has vaccinated about 500 people so far.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported on Monday that Geary County had 45 new cases, for a total of 2,099 since the pandemic began, and three active hospitalizations, making a total of 17, while Pottawatomie County had 16 new cases for a total of 1,279, and five hospitalizations for a total of 50.
KDHE reported 5,180 new cases since Friday for a total of 242,322 cases. It recorded 7,351 hospitalizations and 3,255 deaths across the state.