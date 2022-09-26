Riley County commissioners on Monday approved pursuing the purchase of a 2023 Ford Explorer from the state government.
The commission amended its capital improvement program to include $35,144 for a vehicle for the appraiser’s office. The original allocation was $26,000 for a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse.
Commissioners passed the amendment with a 2-1 vote, which will allow county officials to pursue a state contract for the Explorer.
Commissioner John Ford voted against it because he wants county officials to continue to explore other options. He also said he wants county officials to develop a plan for car maintenance and replacement.
So far, the county has requested bids for new and used vehicles. Commissioners received a vehicle bid for a 2022 Dodge Durango SXT for $41,596 from Friesen CDJR of Clay Center, but they unanimously rejected it because they said it was too expensive.
“We need to rethink our entire process here at some point in time ... because with these challenges with vehicles and equipment, they’re not going away anytime soon,” Ford said.
Commission chairman Greg McKinley said he wants to move on the state contract.
The appraiser’s office is trying to replace a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu. Officials said they want an SUV because it will help them travel in rural areas with unpaved roads.
Commissioner Kathryn Focke asked county appraiser Anna Burson if there are enough vehicles available to her to get by in the meantime. Burson said she couldn’t predict that, but it’s past time to replace some of the vehicles. In total, the appraiser’s office has seven vehicles.
ATA Bus
Anne Smith, ATA Bus director, told commissioners that the Kansas Department of Transportation has approved ATA Bus to move forward with two studies.
One examines electric or hybrid buses.
Smith said communities like Topeka, Lawrence and Wichita are starting to purchase electric vehicles. She said ATA Bus needs to figure out what that means for Manhattan as a smaller community, and the first step is figuring out how to do it.
The second study explores micro-transit, or using a smaller vehicle to transport people.
“It’s intellectually interesting, but it’s also like, ‘How on earth are we going to make it work economically?’” Smith said. “But I think that the future, at least in transit, is that electric vehicles are the wave of the future.”
Neither study will involve purchasing vehicles as of now.
In other business, the commission unanimously approved:
An expense change for Randolph Park. In March, the commission approved $15,000 to replace playground equipment, which only cost $13,320. David Wills, county park manager, asked to spend the remaining $1,930 on sand for the playground.
Hiring a personal property appraiser position. The employee’s responsibility includes preparing personal property tax roll, answering taxpayer questions and performing surveys of personal property. The position is already in the budget.