Riley County tied for the highest grade among all Kansas counties in a gauge of compliance with social distancing.
The county received a B in a study conducted by Unacast, a data company based in New York City.
As of Thursday, Johnson County and Stevens County joined Riley County in earning a B. Pottawatomie County and Clay County received a D while Geary County got a D-.
The company said it “combines tens of millions of anonymous mobile phones’ (GPS data) and their interactions with each other each day — and then extrapolate the results to the population level.”
In Riley County, Unacast reported it saw a greater than 70% decrease in “non-essential visits” and 40-55% decrease in the average mobility of a person, which relates to traveled distances, during the coronavirus pandemic.
State health officials said they are using Unacast’s data to measure how well residents are abiding by the state’s temporary stay-at-home order, which went into effect Monday.
The state of Kansas’ overall social distancing grade is a C-. Nebraska received a D score. Colorado received a B-, Missouri got a D and Oklahoma got a score of D-.
The United States as a whole scored a C for the entire country’s social distancing adherence.
Unacast said it updates its standings daily.