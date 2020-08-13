The Riley County government received 5.19% less in sales tax revenue in July compared to July 2019.
County treasurer Shilo Heger told the Riley County Commission on Thursday that sales tax collection was $289,602 as opposed to $303,432 one year ago. The July revenue reflects May sales.
Heger’s report showed clothing stores represented the largest revenue decrease for the county with a 49.92% decline. Following clothing, arts, entertainment and recreation had a 34.58% decrease, and accommodations and food services were down 33.87%. Tax collection on electronic and appliances went down 15.08% and other retail was down 14.88%.
Not all industries saw losses for the county. Automotive sales tax collections increased 60.95%, department and specialty stores were up 5.64% and home improve and furniture was up 10.71%.
Mask mandate
During the meeting, county counselor Clancy Holeman shared an opinion Secretary of State Derek Schmidt issued Monday about mask mandates.
Schmidt said local school boards have the authority to not follow Gov. Laura Kelly’s mandate requiring masks at school, similar to how Kansas counties opted out of the governor’s mask order.
“The bottom line is local school boards have statutory home rule,” Holeman said.
Several legislators requested the opinion from Schmidt following confusion raised after Kelly’s Executive Order 20-59 in reference to local authority. The opinion also comes on the heels of Riley County commissioners hearing of misinformation about the mask policies.
“Riley County (school district) sent a letter to every parent … that it is because Riley County put a mandate on masks, they have to do it,” Commissioner Marvin Rodriguez said. “I keep telling them ‘No they don’t.’ There is no mandate, it is up to the school district to decide what they want to do.”
Commissioners agreed Holeman should draft a letter to sent to the school districts in the county to clarify statutory authority.