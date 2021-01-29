The process of removing asbestos in the old First Christian Church building will cost just over $65,000, local contractor Associated Insulation estimates.
Riley County commissioners Thursday discussed the cost of asbestos removal.
“We thought it could be as high as maybe half a million dollars at one time,” said chairman John Ford. “We just didn’t know.”
Commissioners Kathryn Focke and Greg McKinley asked John Ellermann, director of public works, where the asbestos is in the building; Ellermann said it in the ceiling tiles and other spots in the structure, but did not know specific places. He said he should have read the asbestos report more in-depth.
Ford recommended Ellermann return to the commission with more information.
The asbestos inspection cost around $1,250, Ford said.
Additionally, Ford said he did not want to make any decisions on what the county will do with the building; he said he wanted to have more conversations on the topic with the new commissioners.
The county eventually hopes to use the area for offices whether it’s in the old church or a new building.
The county purchased the church at 115 Courthouse Plaza in May 2020 for $852,000. The building was built in 1909 and is across the parking lot from the county office building.