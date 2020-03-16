Riley County EMS director David Adams said county agencies and area health providers are working together to prepare for potential future coronavirus patients.
Adams told the Riley County Commission Monday morning that his department had been meeting with the Riley County Health Department, the Manhattan Fire Department and many area health providers to train for response to COVID-19.
“Everybody’s on the same page,” Adams said. “This community, I believe, is ready the best that we can be.”
He said the department also had moved up annual personal protective equipment training because of the pandemic.
Adams applauded the Aggieville Business Association for the decision to cancel Fake Patty’s Day.
“That was very difficult decision for them,” Adams said. “We thank them for it. For the greater good of the community, we truly believe that was the right decision.”
In other business:
- Adams said EMS got 413 calls in February, including 17 in northern Riley County.
- Riley County Counselor Clancy Holeman said he would be bringing paperwork to commissioners to ensure they would be able to receive reimbursement from Kansas’ state of emergency declaration. He said he believed the declaration already covered Riley County but wanted to be sure they complied with all parts of the process so as not to miss out on money for county response.
“We want to make sure we’re jumping through those hoops,” Holeman said.
He added that Riley County would have the ability to institute a local emergency declaration should that become necessary. They would be able to do so prior to a confirmed case in the county.
The commission approved the purchase of 65 portable radios for Manhattan Fire Department as part of the ongoing replacement of the county’s emergency radio system. The cost will be $213,000 from the Capital Improvement Fund.