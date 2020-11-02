An 88-year-old Riley County woman has died after testing positive for the coronavirus, Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs announced Monday morning, part of a second outbreak of cases at Leonardville Nursing Home, where the woman lived.
This is the 12th coronavirus-related fatality in the county.
The county has confirmed five active cases, 0 recovered and one death at as part of the outbreak at the nursing home. All staff members and residents are being tested for the virus, officials said.
The nursing home also had an outbreak over the summer, when two residents died after testing positive.
The woman died Friday late in the day at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan, Gibbs said during an update Monday at the Riley County Commission meeting. The woman was receiving care at the hospital, Gibbs said. She first tested positive on Oct. 23.
Officials declined to give further information about her death.
“It is common for people with severe cases to have other medical conditions which make them more vulnerable to the disease,” said Vivienne Uccello, public information officer for the local intergovernmental coronavirus task force.
The county also confirmed 37 new cases and 60 recoveries over the weekend, Gibbs said.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in March is 2,251. Of those, 103 are active, 2,136 are recovered and 12 people have died after testing positive.
There are four positive patients receiving care at Ascension Via Christi; one is in the intensive care unit, Gibbs said Monday.
Gibbs said people can take a free coronavirus test Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at CiCo Park near the fairgrounds. The test doesn’t require a doctor’s referral or appointment.
On Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 89,277 cases, 3,893 hospitalizations and 1,046 deaths.
That is up 4,046 cases, 61 hospitalizations and 17 deaths since Friday, according to KDHE.
Since Friday, Geary County recorded 24 new cases for a total of 597. Pottawatomie County had a total of 420 new cases, an increase of 15 since Friday.