Riley County on Wednesday reported two new COVID-19 cases from April 10-16.
This was down from the previous week, when the county reported 15 cases from April 3-9.
Officials said the county had four active cases, and no COVID patients in Ascension Via Christ Hospital, as of Wednesday.
Since the pandemic started in March 2020, the county has reported 13,476 COVID cases and 80 deaths.
“In Kansas, the status of COVID-19 has changed from a pandemic to an endemic,” said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department. “This means that COVID-19 is still here, but we now have the tools to reduce its impact.”
Free COVID-19 tests, both rapid and PCR, are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3019 Anderson Ave. No appointment is needed and testing will continue through April. After April 29th, testing will no longer be available at the Anderson location. When the location closes, health officials encourage people to seek testing from health providers, K-STAT or use an at-home test.
“The demand for testing has been very low,” Gibbs said. “At this point, we’re testing an average of three to six individuals per day, and we’re mostly seeing people who need tests for travel or other verifications purposes.”
Free at-home COVID-19 tests are available at 3019 Anderson Ave through April, and the Riley County Health Department will continue distributing at-home tests at 2030 Tecumseh Road during hours of operation.
The health department is offering free COVID-19 vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road. People can call 785-565-6560 to schedule an appointment, but it isn’t required.