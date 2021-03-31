Riley County on Wednesday confirmed six new coronavirus cases since Monday, the same increase of cases as last Monday to Wednesday.
Alice Massimi, spokeswoman for the county government, said Riley County’s total Wednesday was 6,256. Of those, 23 were active and 36 had died since the pandemic started last March. Another 10 people recovered from the virus since Monday.
Since Monday, Ascension Via Christi Hospital has had no patients in its care. Massimi said the hospital still didn’t have any patients as of Wednesday.
The rate of positive tests in Riley County decreased by 0.6 percentage points from the week prior. From March 21-27, the county recorded a 1.1% rate. From March 14-20, the county recorded a 1.7% rate. Massimi said this was the ninth week in a row the county’s rating remained below 5%.
County health officials said the health department has fully vaccinated more than 9,500 people locally. As of Wednesday, 7,220 residents had received their first dose of the vaccine.
Massimi said the county estimated the total number of vaccines administered by all entities was about 26,000, as of Wednesday. That’s an increase of about 3,000 from last Thursday when health department director Julie Gibbs estimated 23,000 vaccines had been administered in the county.
Dillons, Walgreens, the hospital, K-State, some medical offices and other entities are also distributing vaccinations.
Riley County, along with the rest of the state, has moved on to Phase 5 of vaccinations, which includes anyone age 16 or older. Massimi said the county health department only has the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are for those 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine includes 16 and 17 year olds.
Those vaccines are available through other local sources.
The county is reserving the Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those who are homebound and people in underserved county areas, such as at mobile clinics in the northern part of the county, Massimi said Wednesday.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccines first arrived to the county in early March, Massimi said Wednesday.
After this week, health officials said the county will release new numbers only on Wednesdays because of the decrease in activity.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 510 new cases, 31 hospitalizations and 11 deaths since Monday. KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total Wednesday was 302,372 cases, 9,728 hospitalizations and 4,913 deaths statewide.
Pottawatomie County saw an increase of 17 cases since Monday for 1,852 total Wednesday. Since Monday, Geary County recorded nine new cases for a total of 3,166 on Wednesday.