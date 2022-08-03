Ascension Via Christi Hospital was caring for seven COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, according to Riley County health officials.
Two of the patients were in the intensive care unit.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital was caring for seven COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, according to Riley County health officials.
Two of the patients were in the intensive care unit.
“If you’re not feeling well or have any reason to suspect you have COVID, you should stay home, take a COVID test, and seek medical care if you have severe symptoms,” county health department director Julie Gibbs said. “At-home tests are widely available, and it’s a good idea to keep some on hand.”
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Wednesday reported 112 new cases in Riley County from July 23 to July 29. This represents a rate of 151 cases per 100,000 people, putting Riley County in the high category, which is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people.
The levels are low (less than 10), moderate (10-49), substantial (50-99) and high (100 and more).
With 135 new cases, Geary County has a rate of 426 per 100,000, and with 40 cases, Pottawatomie County has a rate of 164 per 100,000. With 11 new cases, Wabaunsee County has a 159 per 100,000 incidence rate, placing all three counties in the high category.
Since March 2020, Riley County has reported 14,674 cases and 91 COVID-related deaths.
“Though COVID may mutate at a sprinter’s pace, we must maintain a marathon mentality,” county clinic supervisor Jacob Clark said. “Now is the time to tap into that deep-rooted Kansas grit. This COVID rebound has presented us with yet another opportunity to rally together as a community and serve each other faithfully. Follow health guidelines and get vaccinated to protect yourself, your loved ones, and our most vulnerable.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask indoors in public while in a high-transmission area.
The Riley County Health Department Clinic at 2030 Tecumseh Drive has at-home tests in the lobby. The limit is one test kit per person, and each kit has two tests.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available for everyone older than 6 months of age. Children under 18 must have an adult or legal guardian to receive vaccinations.
Vaccines and other immunizations are available at the Riley County health clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road.
The county government’s next planned update will be Wednesday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.