Riley County has topped 1,200 COVID cases in a single reporting period, by far the highest increase since the start of the pandemic.
The Riley County Health Department on Wednesday reported 1,202 new COVID cases since its last report on Jan. 5. For comparison, since the pandemic started in March 2020, only two months have had higher totals of cases — 1,495 in November 2020 and 1,208 and December 2020.
County officials said the highest increase over a comparable period is 469 cases in November 2020. At that time, COVID updates happened more frequently than weekly.
Officials noted that this week’s total also included patients who tested positive over the holidays, as reporting of results from some facilities was delayed. At-home tests are not included in this report.
The county also reported two more people died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing total coronavirus-related deaths to 68. A 40-year-old unvaccinated man who tested positive on Dec. 21 died Friday, and an 86-year-old fully vaccinated man who tested positive on Saturday died Monday.
The county has reported 10,372 cases since the pandemic started.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital on Wednesday was caring for 18 COVID-positive patients, including six unvaccinated patients in the intensive care unit. Of those in the ICU, four were on ventilators. Additionally, nine of 12 patients on the medical floor were unvaccinated.
Riley County has a 20.19% positive rate over the past 14 days. This is the first time Riley County crossed a 20% positive rate since the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 when the rate was 22.4%.
“We hope this surge will pass quickly and that the health systems hold,” Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs said.
Gibbs said people can stay home if they are sick, get medical care if they need help, and rely on information from medical professionals, health departments, and the Center for Disease Control if they have questions.
Officials said there have been at least five cases of the omicron variant in Riley County as identified by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). This is the first time the local health department has mentioned the area having omicron cases.
However, county health officials said given the rapid rate of spread, they assume that most of the cases are omicron, which is considered a more contagious COVID variant.
KDHE tests about 2% of positive cases for variants of concern, such as omicron.
“Thankfully, most people who get the omicron variant have mild symptoms, but the hospitals in Kansas are facing serious challenges as case numbers soar,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs and Ascension Via Christi president and CEO Bob Copple were scheduled to appear live on the health department’s Facebook page at 1:15 p.m. Thursday to provide an update and answers questions.