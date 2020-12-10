Riley County recorded a positive coronavirus test rate at 25.5% last week.
From Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, the health department recorded 389 positives out of 1,527 total tests.
Last week represents the third highest rate since the pandemic began in March, officials said. The highest rate was 39.8% Aug. 23-29. Officials reported the second highest Aug. 30-Sept. 5 at 39.5%.
In Riley County, the two-week average was 20.32%. That was an increase of 5.52 percentage points from 14.8% recorded the previous week, Nov. 22-28.
RCHD released this information Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Riley County confirmed 153 new cases of the coronavirus since Monday. The county recorded 493 active cases, with 4,176 total since March. A total of 3,667 people have recovered from the virus and 16 have died.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recorded 179,803 cases, 5,654 hospitalizations and 1,941 deaths statewide Wednesday.
Officials said people still waiting on test results from free testing events last week should email rileycountycovid19@gmail.com. RCHD Director Julie Gibbs said 25% of the 657 tested at the events Thursday were positive.