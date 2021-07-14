An 86-year-old unvaccinated Riley County woman died July 10 in her home after testing positive for the coronavirus June 8, the Riley County Health Department reported Wednesday.
Forty-five people have died after testing positive since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The county also added 102 new coronavirus cases in one week, the most since Jan. 8, when the county recorded 105 new cases. Last week, the county reported 20 new cases in a week.
This surge in cases can be contributed to people not getting vaccinated, variants popping up and people not wearing masks out and about, especially unvaccinated people, said county spokeswoman Alice Massimi.
Massimi also attributed the surge to events such as July 4th celebrations and summer camps.
On Wednesday, Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs encouraged the public to get vaccinated following the surge in cases and the death of the unvaccinated woman. Gibbs said the vaccine is safe and effective.
“We unfortunately saw the death of another unvaccinated individual,” she said. “We also had a significant increase in the number of positive cases. This new data underscores the importance of getting vaccinated.”
Riley County’s coronavirus total Wednesday was 6,828. Of those, 102 were active and 6,669 had recovered. An additional 31 people recovered from the virus since last Wednesday, Massimi said.
There were seven patients — all unvaccinated — in Ascension Via Christi Hospital’s care Wednesday, Massimi said. One was in the intensive care unit Wednesday.
Riley County added five new variants of concern in one week. Three reported include the delta variant (first detected in India) and the other two were the gamma variant, which scientists first detected in Japan and Brazil, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). This is the first time Riley County has recorded cases of the gamma variant.
The county has identified 40 total variants of concern since December, Massimi said. Twenty-six are the delta variant, 11 are the alpha variant (first detected in the United Kingdom), two are the gamma variant and one is from the epsilon variant, a variant of concern first detected in California.
The county’s rate of positive tests increased by 2.1 percentage points. From June 27-July 3, the county recorded a 6.7% rate. From July 4-10, the rate increased to 8.8%. The two-week average was 8.1%.
In total, KDHE said 31,845 people or 42.8% of residents in Riley County had received one dose of the vaccine, as of Wednesday. KDHE said 29,364 people or 39.5% of residents are fully vaccinated, as of Wednesday. The U.S. Census Bureau said Riley County’s population in 2019 was 74,232.
Kansas reported 1,155 new cases, 56 hospitalizations and eight deaths since Monday, according to KDHE. The state recorded a total of 322,264 cases, 11,295 hospitalizations and 5,196 deaths since the pandemic started.
Geary County confirmed 47 new coronavirus cases since Monday for 3,790 total, as of Wednesday. Pottawatomie County reported 31 new COVID cases since Monday for 2,053 total Wednesday.
In addition, Geary County recorded four new variant cases since Monday for 66 total Wednesday. Pottawatomie County’s variant case total stayed at 16.
The state did not record any area outbreaks.