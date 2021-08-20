Riley County reports another COVID death; toll up to 54 Bryan Richardson brichardson@themercury.com Bryan Richardson Author email Aug 20, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A fully-vaccinated 66-year-old man died Thursday, Riley County officials reported Friday.Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi said the man tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 5 and died Thursday at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.The total coronavirus-related deaths in Riley County stands at 54 since the pandemic started.Riley County has recorded five COVID deaths among vaccinated people.In the U.S., about 1% of coronavirus deaths have involved vaccinated people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Riley County officials on Friday reported 22 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday.As of Friday, the county reported 7,338 cases since the pandemic began last March. Of those, 141 cases were active.The county reported two additional variant cases Friday, bringing the total variants cases to 109.As of Friday, eight COVID-positive patients were in Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. That included three patients the intensive care unit. One patient is on a ventilator.On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 2,675 new cases, 106 more hospitalizations and 38 more deaths since Wednesday.Since the pandemic started, KDHE has reported 356,065 cases, 12,417 hospitalizations and 5,494 deaths.On Friday, Geary County recorded 22 new cases, bringing the total up to 4,141. Pottawatomie County reported 2,378 cases Friday, an increase of 27 since Wednesday.Geary County didn’t report any new variant cases since Wednesday, remaining at 137 total. Pottawatomie County reported four more variant cases for 42 total.As of Friday, KDHE said 31,283 or 43.47% of Riley County residents were fully vaccinated. The U.S. Census Bureau said Riley County’s population in 2020 was 71,959. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Riley County Medicine Hospital Health Board Hospitalization Geary County Pottawatomie County Kansas Department Of Health And Environment Death Official Bryan Richardson Author email Follow Bryan Richardson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section Despite widespread job openings, Biden administration plans unemployment benefits beyond deadline 60 years of NASA's history in 120 seconds Communications Workers At GPS Impact Join Teamsters Union Latest News Sen. Jerry Moran calls for congressional hearing into ESPN's role in conference realignment Republicans in Pennsylvania fighting over new election probe New England preps for 1st hurricane in 30 years with Henri Riley County reports another COVID death; toll up to 54 Police report for Aug. 20, 2021 Regents: No livestream of special meeting because of lack of closed captioning Kansas Board of Regents approves job criteria for next K-State president K-State receives $3.7 million grant for continued research into COVID-19 treatments Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLongtime Hillside Cafe family bolstered by community after death of patriarchThese 2 freshmen are turning heads for Kansas State's offense during preseason campManhattan developer proposes commercial, residential space on Aggieville parking lotUSD 383 seeking new food vendors after main supplier cancels contractNew hotel/parking garage building opens in AggievilleSen. Jerry Moran calls for congressional hearing into ESPN's role in conference realignmentHayden Wood takes 9th Annual Colbert Charity Classic with strong finishFirst class | Students grace halls of brand-new Oliver Brown Elementary on first dayPhillipsburg's Taryn Sides commits to K-StateMoving in: K-State students pack into residence halls as new school year nears Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Finance Bulletin