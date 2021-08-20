COVID GRAPHIC

A fully-vaccinated 66-year-old man died Thursday, Riley County officials reported Friday.

Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi said the man tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 5 and died Thursday at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.

The total coronavirus-related deaths in Riley County stands at 54 since the pandemic started.

Riley County has recorded five COVID deaths among vaccinated people.

In the U.S., about 1% of coronavirus deaths have involved vaccinated people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Riley County officials on Friday reported 22 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

As of Friday, the county reported 7,338 cases since the pandemic began last March. Of those, 141 cases were active.

The county reported two additional variant cases Friday, bringing the total variants cases to 109.

As of Friday, eight COVID-positive patients were in Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. That included three patients the intensive care unit. One patient is on a ventilator.

On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 2,675 new cases, 106 more hospitalizations and 38 more deaths since Wednesday.

Since the pandemic started, KDHE has reported 356,065 cases, 12,417 hospitalizations and 5,494 deaths.

On Friday, Geary County recorded 22 new cases, bringing the total up to 4,141. Pottawatomie County reported 2,378 cases Friday, an increase of 27 since Wednesday.

Geary County didn’t report any new variant cases since Wednesday, remaining at 137 total. Pottawatomie County reported four more variant cases for 42 total.

As of Friday, KDHE said 31,283 or 43.47% of Riley County residents were fully vaccinated. The U.S. Census Bureau said Riley County’s population in 2020 was 71,959.