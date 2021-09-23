Another Riley County resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the virus death toll to 58.
Riley County Health Department officials said Thursday a 28-year-old unvaccinated man died at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 14. He tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 13.
Since the last report on Sept. 15, health department officials identified 116 new positive COVID-19 cases.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Riley County has reported 7,809 cases. Of those, 168 were active, as of Thursday. Since last December, 193 cases have been attributed to variants of concern, including the delta variant.
Seven people were hospitalized for COVID-19 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, as of Thursday. Four of the five patients on the medical floor were unvaccinated. Two patients were in intensive care, one of whom was vaccinated.
The county's rate of positive tests and total cases decreased last week.
From Sept. 12-18, the county had 119 cases with the rate of positive tests at 5.6%. For Sept. 5-11, the county had 140 cases with a 6.4% positive rate.
Health department officials said the department has fully vaccinated 22,571 out of 64,433 eligible residents. The figure does not include people vaccinated at pharmacies and other medical facilities in the area.
COVID-19 testing is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the north side of the Manhattan Town Center parking lot. Tests are also available from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the health department.