Riley County officials on Wednesday reported an additional COVID-related death as the county’s case rate remains in the high category.
Health officials said a vaccinated 80-year-old man tested positive July 26 and died Friday. The man, who also received a booster dose in November, represents the 92nd COVID-related death in Riley County.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Wednesday reported 116 new cases in Riley County from July 30 to Aug 5. This represents a rate of 156.3 cases per 100,000 people, putting Riley County in the high category, which is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people.
The levels are low (less than 10), moderate (10-49), substantial (50-99) and high (100 and more).
With 101 new cases, Geary County has a rate of 318.9 per 100,000, and with 42 cases, Pottawatomie County has a rate of 172.3 per 100,000. With seven new cases, Wabaunsee County has a 101 per 100,000 incidence rate, placing all three counties in the high category.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital on Wednesday was caring for two COVID-positive patients, neither are in the intensive care unit.
Since March 2020, Riley County has reported 14,757 cases.
The Riley County Health Department Clinic at 2030 Tecumseh Drive has at-home tests in the lobby. The limit is one test kit per person, and each kit has two tests.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available for everyone older than 6 months of age. Children under 18 must have an adult or legal guardian to receive vaccinations.
Vaccines and other immunizations are available at the Riley County health clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road.
The county government’s next planned update will be Wednesday.