The Riley County Health Department on Monday reported 76 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday, the most recent local COVID-19 update.
This brings the county’s total number of cases to 1,933.
The department did not release data Friday and did not provide a reason.
Of the new cases, 40 of them are people in the 18-24 age range.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital is caring for three positive patients and one person under investigation, meaning they are displaying symptoms but have not yet received a confirmed test result.
Officials said additional data will be released once staff have double-checked the information.
According to a Monday Riley County police report, the Riley County Police Department had one more employee test positive for the virus, bringing its total to three. One person has already recovered.
The Manhattan Fire Department also had another firefighter test positive since Wednesday. The department has confirmed a total of three cases with one recovery.
The percent positivity rate for the week beginning Sept. 27 was 9.4% as 1,159 people were tested and 109 had positive results.
Officials said results from last week's free testing events in Manhattan and Leonardville started coming in Saturday and some people have able to be notified. They said 10 of the 215 tests have been positive so far, but they are still waiting on more.
Anyone who has not received received notification of their results by Friday should contact the health department at 785-776-4779.
The outbreaks at Theta Xi and Lambda Chi Alpha fraternities have expired because no new cases have been linked to those locations in the last 28 days.