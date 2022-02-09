Another Riley County resident has died even as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline.
County officials said an unvaccinated 74-year-old man died Wednesday after testing positive on Jan. 24. He represents the 73rd COVID related death in Riley County.
Since the last report on Feb. 3, Riley County has identified 469 new COVID cases, a decrease of 138 from the previous week. As of Wednesday, there were 394 active cases, a decrease of 297 active cases since last week. But the two-week rate of positive tests increased from 17.84% to 22.34%.
Ascension Via Christi on Wednesday was caring for nine COVID-positive patients, three of whom were in the intensive care unit with two on ventilators.
“Although the community transmission rate is still high, we’re grateful to see the case numbers declining,” Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Department director, said in a statement. “As time moves on, COVID will hopefully become an illness that does not impact the medical community or disrupt society and daily life. We continue to encourage everyone who is eligible to get a COVID vaccine.”
Health officials said demand for testing has declined. Starting Monday, the health department will people from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 785-323-6400.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s indoor testing facility will remain open for walk-in appointments from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 3019 Anderson Ave.
“We look forward to moving operation away from COVID response and back to more of our pre-COVID responsibilities,” Gibbs said.
Since the pandemic started in March 2020, the county has reported 12,982 cases.