Since Monday, Riley County has confirmed 71 new cases of the coronavirus, officials said Wednesday afternoon.
The county had 391 active cases Wednesday and a total of 3,780 since the pandemic began in March. As of Wednesday, 3,373 people had recovered and 16 had died.
Riley County reported its 16th coronavirus-related death Wednesday. An 86-year-old Riley County woman died Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus Nov. 8.
She was a resident at the Leonardville Nursing Home. She was the third fatality tied to the nursing home, which is considered an active outbreak.
Local health officials reported two new outbreaks in Riley County since Monday.
The health department is only listing outbreaks by category now, officials said. One of the new outbreaks is related to a school. This is associated with a school transportation department staff. No students have been tied to the outbreak, officials said.
In Riley County, there are outbreaks at a daycare, three group living facilities, three healthcare facilities, three long-term facilities, one school and two sports teams.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has nine positive patients and three people under investigation for the virus. Two of the positive patients and one person under investigation for the virus are on ventilators.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recorded 4,615 new cases, 119 deaths and 185 new hospitalizations since Monday.
On Wednesday, KDHE reported a total of 162,061 cases, 5,290 hospitalizations and 1,679 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Geary County had an increase of 52 cases since Monday for a total of 1,044.
Pottawatomie County added 12 since Monday, bringing the total to 703.