COVID GRAPHIC

Riley County reported fewer new COVID cases on Thursday as health officials confirmed 65 new cases since Oct. 14.

A week ago, the comparable figure was 74.

Since the pandemic began March 2020, the county has reported 8,059 cases. Of those, 108 were active. Fifty-nine people have died after testing positive.

From Oct. 10 to 16, the county had 3.3% rate of positive tests. This is down from Oct. 3 to 9, when the county had a positive test rate of 3.9%.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital had six COVID patients in its care Thursday. The hospital had five unvaccinated patients on the medical floor and one unvaccinated patient in the intensive care unit.

Riley County has confirmed 234 variant cases since December.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 33,801 residents have been fully vaccinated.

The Riley County Health Department itself has fully vaccinated 22,764 people. The department said 64,433 Riley County residents are currently eligible for shots.

State, area data

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Friday reported 1,893 new cases, 83 hospitalizations and 26 new deaths since Wednesday.

The state has confirmed 426,923 cases, 14,604 hospitalizations and 6,211 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Pottawatomie County on Friday reported 17 new cases since Wednesday for a total of 2,782, according to KDHE.

Geary County reported 23 new cases since Wednesday for a total of 4,734, according to KDHE.

Outbreak update

KDHE listed an outbreak at Central Elementary in Wamego with eight cases in the last 14 days.

The last symptom onset date was Oct. 15.

Last week, Wamego USD 320 stated four students and four staff members tested positive for the virus.

The district, which started requiring masks at the school after the outbreak, hasn’t reported any additional cases.