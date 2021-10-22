Riley County reports 65 new COVID cases since Oct. 14 Staff reports Oct 22, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Riley County reported fewer new COVID cases on Thursday as health officials confirmed 65 new cases since Oct. 14.A week ago, the comparable figure was 74.Since the pandemic began March 2020, the county has reported 8,059 cases. Of those, 108 were active. Fifty-nine people have died after testing positive.From Oct. 10 to 16, the county had 3.3% rate of positive tests. This is down from Oct. 3 to 9, when the county had a positive test rate of 3.9%.Ascension Via Christi Hospital had six COVID patients in its care Thursday. The hospital had five unvaccinated patients on the medical floor and one unvaccinated patient in the intensive care unit.Riley County has confirmed 234 variant cases since December.According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 33,801 residents have been fully vaccinated.The Riley County Health Department itself has fully vaccinated 22,764 people. The department said 64,433 Riley County residents are currently eligible for shots.State, area dataThe Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Friday reported 1,893 new cases, 83 hospitalizations and 26 new deaths since Wednesday.The state has confirmed 426,923 cases, 14,604 hospitalizations and 6,211 deaths since the start of the pandemic.Pottawatomie County on Friday reported 17 new cases since Wednesday for a total of 2,782, according to KDHE.Geary County reported 23 new cases since Wednesday for a total of 4,734, according to KDHE.Outbreak updateKDHE listed an outbreak at Central Elementary in Wamego with eight cases in the last 14 days.The last symptom onset date was Oct. 15.Last week, Wamego USD 320 stated four students and four staff members tested positive for the virus.The district, which started requiring masks at the school after the outbreak, hasn’t reported any additional cases. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kansas Department Of Health And Environment Riley County Health Department Medicine Hospital Covid Outbreak Hospitalization Patient Pandemic More from this section Unemployment continues decline after federal benefits expiration Raskin scolds Gaetz after grilling him on Trump's election lies Why the new Texas congressional map raises eyebrows Latest News Why safety Juan Thornhill should continue to improve, if the KC Chiefs stick with him Will Chris Jones, Ward play Sunday vs. Titans? KC Chiefs say Tyreek Hill appears ready Chiefs-Titans players to watch? Keep an eye on KC and Tennessee's linebackers Sunday Lyft report: Sexual assaults rose sharply in recent years Stock tied to Trump media venture soars in another frenzy Giuliani associate convicted of campaign finance crimes Minneapolis cop charged in chase that killed innocent driver Google takes up to 42% from ads, states say in antitrust case Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMore details released on an alleged husband/wife murder.OUR NEIGHBORS | Campus Barbershop owner says cutting hair is a lifestyleArea football roundup: Wabaunsee earns 1st winning season in 24 yearsVOTERS GUIDE | USD 383 candidates weigh in on board topics ahead of Nov. 2 electionManhattan man arrested for arson for throwing two Molotov cocktailsIowa State downs Kansas State 33-20; Wildcats drop 3rd straight game after 3-0 start to seasonFamily receives $350K settlement from Wamego government after son's death at city pool‘The Masked Singer’s Hamster on Having Fun Making Nick Cannon UncomfortableFROM THE PUBLISHER | Open letter to Chris Klieman, Vol. 2Big 12, ESPN announce kickoff time for K-State/TCU game on Oct. 30 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.