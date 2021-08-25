Riley County on Wednesday reported new 48 COVID cases since Friday.
As of Wednesday, the county reported 7,386 cases since the pandemic began last March. Of those, 121 cases were active.
The total coronavirus-related deaths in Riley County stands at 54 since the pandemic started.
Riley County has recorded five COVID deaths among vaccinated people.
In the U.S., about 1% of coronavirus deaths have involved vaccinated people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The county reported seven additional variant cases since Friday, bringing the total variants cases to 116.
As of Wednesday, eight COVID-positive patients, including two fully vaccinated, were in Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Three unvaccinated patients were in the intensive care unit.
The county’s rate of positive tests went down by 0.7 percentage points this past week. From Aug. 8 to 14, the county had a 5.5% rate with 85 positive tests. From Aug. 15 to 21, the county had a 4.8% rate with 81 positive tests.
As of Wednesday, KDHE said 31,596 of Riley County residents were fully vaccinated. The U.S. Census Bureau said Riley County’s population in 2020 was 71,959.
State, area data
On Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 6,166 new cases, 155 more hospitalizations and 41 more deaths since Friday.
Since the pandemic started, KDHE has reported 362,231 cases, 12,572 hospitalizations and 5,535 deaths.
On Wednesday, Geary County recorded 42 new cases, bringing the total up to 4,183. Pottawatomie County reported 2,407 cases Wednesday, an increase of 29 since Friday.
Geary County reported three more variant cases since Friday for 140 total as of Wednesday. Pottawatomie County reported eight more variant cases for 50 total.