Riley County officials on Wednesday reported 46 new coronavirus cases since Monday.
As of Wednesday, the county reported 7,316 cases since the pandemic began last March. Of those, 126 cases were active, and 53 people have died.
The county reported one additional variant case Wednesday, bringing the total variants cases to 107.
As of Wednesday, eight COVID-positive patients were in Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. That included five patients who were in the intensive care unit on ventilators.
The rate of positive tests decreased by 0.1 percentage points this past week. From Aug. 1 to 7, the rate was 6.4% with 103 positive tests. From Aug. 8 to 14, the rate was 6.3% with 85 positive tests.
As of Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 3,006 new cases, 98 more hospitalizations and 62 more deaths since Monday.
Since the pandemic started, KDHE has reported 353,390 cases, 12,311 hospitalizations and 5,456 deaths.
On Wednesday, Geary County recorded 24 new cases, bringing the total up to 4,119. Pottawatomie County reported 2,351 cases Wednesday, an increase of 24 since Monday.
Geary County reported two more variant cases since Monday for a total of 137. Pottawatomie County reported nine more variant cases for 38 total.
KDHE on Wednesday reported an outbreak at Dyamax, a railroad equipment supplier in Wamego. According to KDHE, the company had 19 cases within the last 14 days with the last onset date on Monday.
Vaccine clinics
Residents will have four opportunities to attend a vaccine clinic in the coming week.
- Johnson and Johnson clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Flint Hills Community Clinic, 401 Houston St. Suite C. The first 10 patients will receive a $50 gift card to HyVee. All others will recieve a Chick-fil-A gift card.
- Pfizer (12 and older) clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Riley County Health Department, 2030 Tecumseh Road.
- Johnson and Johnson clinic from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church, 700 Poyntz Ave. Signup at uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006. Those getting vaccinated will receive $100 gift card while supplies last.
- Pfizer (12 and older) from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Zion Church, 916 Yuma St.
The health department also offers vaccines on Thursday by appointment. Call 785-565-6560 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
As of Wednesday, KDHE said 31,186 or 43.3% of Riley County residents were fully vaccinated. The U.S. Census Bureau said Riley County’s population in 2020 was 71,959.