Riley County has recorded 38 new cases of COVID-19 since Oct. 21, according to a Riley County Health Department report.
This is down from a week ago, when the comparable figure was 65.
The department on Wednesday reported 92 active cases.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 8,097 Riley County residents have tested positive. Of those, 59 people have died.
Four COVID-positive patients were hospitalized at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan, as of Wednesday. Three patients, one of whom is fully vaccinated, were in the intensive care unit. One unvaccinated patient was on the medical floor.
The rate of positive tests for the week of Oct. 17-23 was 3.2%. The two week average for Oct. 10-23 was 3.24%.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 33,982 Riley County residents have been fully vaccinated. The local health department said 64,433 Riley County residents are eligible for shots.