Riley County on Monday identified 29 new COVID cases since Friday.
As of Friday, the county has recorded 7,213 total cases since the pandemic started in March 2020. Of those, 120 are active and 7,041 have recovered after 79 additional recoveries since Wednesday.
The county didn’t report any coronavirus-related deaths Monday. Fifty-two people have died after testing positive.
The county also didn’t report any new variants of concern Monday; the total remained at 98.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital was caring for nine COVID patients, as of Monday.
In total, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said 34,141 people or about 46% of residents in Riley County have received one dose of the vaccine, as of Monday. KDHE said 30,682 people or 41.3% of residents were fully vaccinated Monday. The U.S. Census Bureau said Riley County’s population in 2019 was 74,232.
Kansas on Monday reported 4,846 new cases, 57 hospitalizations and 23 deaths since Friday, according to KDHE. The state recorded a total of 342,196 cases, 11,949 hospitalizations and 5,322 deaths since the pandemic started.
Geary County on Monday confirmed 56 new coronavirus cases since Friday for 4,021 total. Pottawatomie County reported 37 new COVID cases since Friday for 2,241 total Monday.
Geary County also recorded eight new variants Monday for 126 total. Pottawatomie County reported one new variant case Monday for a total of 27.