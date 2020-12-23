An 88-year-old Riley County man who tested positive for the coronavirus on Dec. 14 died Wednesday morning at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, officials said.
This is the 20th coronavirus-related death in the county. Officials did not release any other information about the man.
Riley County recorded 108 new cases of the coronavirus since Monday, officials said Wednesday. Since the pandemic began in March, Riley County has reported a total of 4,673 cases. Of those, 360 are active and 4,293 have recovered. An additional 37 people recovered from the virus since Monday.
As of Wednesday, there were 11 positive patients and two people under investigation for the virus at the hospital in Manhattan.
In Riley County, last week’s coronavirus positive test rate was 17%. That was up 4.6 percentage points from the prior week. The rate for the past two weeks was 14.7%, down 4.5 percentage points from the previous two-week rate.
Since Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 5,089 new cases, 157 hospitalizations and 59 deaths statewide. KDHE said the pandemic’s total was 209,689 cases, 6,424 hospitalizations and 2,507 deaths across the state.
Pottawatomie County’s total increased by 55 since Monday; the county has had a total of 990 cases. Geary County reported 31 new cases; its total is now 1,622.