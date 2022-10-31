Riley County clerk Rich Vargo said Monday the county is having a “great turnout” in advance voting.
As of Friday, Vargo said 2,262 people had participated in advance voting in person, and 486 people have returned ballots by mail for a total of 2,748 votes.
In the 2018 mid-term election, county documents say 8,470 people advance voted.
Vargo said advance voting hours are extended this week. Residents can vote from 8 a.m to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, and 8 a.m. to noon next Monday at 110 Courthouse Plaza. Election Day is Nov. 8.
Vargo said Tuesday is the last day to apply for an advanced ballot by mail.
Vargo also suggested residents look at their sample ballot because this year’s ballot is lengthy.
“I do really encourage people, especially this time, to go out, pull up their sample ballot,” he said “There are two constitution amendment questions. Those are very lengthy, sometimes they’re confusing for people to read. So it helps getting familiar with your ballot prior to showing up.”
Residents can visit the county website at rileycountyks.gov or call the county office at 785-537-6300 for voting information, a sample ballot or polling location.
In other business, commissioners approved Riley County Health Director Julie Gibbs’ request to hire a part-time community health educator that is funded by a Kansas Department of Health and Environment grant for drug overdose prevention.
The person will work within the Wildcat Region, which includes Riley, Geary and Pottawatomie counties. The position will mainly work in local schools to provide information about drug overdoses.
The three counties originally applied for just under $50,000 but were awarded $35,931.