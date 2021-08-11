Riley County health officials on Wednesday reported 18 new coronavirus cases since Monday.
As of Wednesday, the 18 additional cases bring the total number of positive COVID-19 reports to 7,231 since the pandemic began last March. Of those, 130 cases were active, and eight people recovered since Monday bringing total recoveries to 7,049.
Since December, Riley County officials said they have recorded 100 cases of coronavirus variants, including 86 cases of the delta variant, a more transmissible strain of the virus.
The toll of coronavirus-related deaths in Riley County stands at 52.
Twenty-nine of the 130 active cases are being noted among people ages 25-34. Following that age group, 18 to 24-year-olds make up the second highest number of active cases, at 27 out of 130.
Nine COVID-positive patients were in Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, as of Wednesday. The number is unchanged since Monday. Four people were in intensive care.
Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs said in a written statement that because of the high number of positive patients needing to be hospitalized, “Ascension Via Christi has had to transfer patients out of the area and even out of state for care.”
Gibbs said people who are not vaccinated should make an appointment as soon as possible to get the vaccine. She also encouraged people to wear masks in indoor public places regardless of whether they are vaccinated.
The county’s rate of positive tests declined by 0.1 percentage points. From July 25-31, the county recorded a 7.2% rate. From Aug. 1-7, the rate was 7.1%. The two-week average was 7.14%, Massimi said.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 34,233 people in Riley County have received one dose of the vaccine, as of Wednesday. KDHE said 30,744 people were fully vaccinated Wednesday. The U.S. Census Bureau said Riley County’s population in 2019 was 74,232.
As of Wednesday, KDHE reported 2,741 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the total since March 2020 to 344,937. State officials reported 35 more deaths since Monday, bringing the total COVID-related deaths in Kansas to 5,357. The state has reported 12,069 hospitalizations since the pandemic started with an additional 120 since Monday.
On Wednesday, Geary County recorded 32 new active cases, bringing the total up to 4,055. Pottawatomie County reported 2,263 cases Wednesday, an increase of 22 since Monday.
Geary County recorded five new variants Wednesday for 131 total. Pottawatomie County didn’t report any new variant cases, remaining at a total of 27.
KDHE on Wednesday reported an outbreak with five cases within the last 14 days for Manhattan Medical Group. KDHE reported a last onset date of Aug. 3. The department didn’t identify a specific location.