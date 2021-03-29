Riley County on Monday confirmed 15 new coronavirus cases since March 24.
As of Monday, the county had 27 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of positive cases since March is 6,309. The death toll in Riley County because of the coronavirus remains unchanged at 36. Another 41 people have recovered from the virus since the last report Wednesday.
Riley County health officials on Monday said Ascension Via Christi Hospital didn't any COVID-19 patients.
After this week, health officials said the county will only release new numbers on Wednesdays because of the decrease in activity.
Statewide, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 429 more cases, 11 more deaths and 18 more hospitalizations since Friday.
The total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began increased to 301,862. More than 1.3 million Kansans have been tested for COVID-19 since last March.
KDHE said Pottawatomie County's total cases increased by three to 1,835 as of Monday. Geary County recorded an increase of eight cases to 3,157 in total.
Vaccines
County health officials said they have fully vaccinated almost 9,500 people locally. As of Monday, 6,101 residents have received their first dose of the vaccine.
These numbers do not include vaccines given out by the hospital, grocery pharmacies and other local entities. On Thursday, health department director Julie Gibbs said the total number of vaccines administered was about 23,000 countywide. Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi didn't provide an updated number. She said that number was unofficial, and Gibbs provided it at the request of county commissioners for their meeting.
Riley County, along with the rest of the state, has moved on to Phase 5 of vaccinations, which includes anyone age 16 or older. However, Massimi said the county only has the Moderna vaccine, which is for those 18 and older. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is also for people 18 and older while the Pfizer vaccine includes 16 and 17 year olds.
County health officials will begin vaccinating people who are part of Phase 5 on Tuesday. Booster shots for individuals who have already received their first vaccine dose will take place on Thursday.
Vaccines are only provided to those people who schedule an appointment. Appointments can be made once a person is registered through the Riley County website, under the “Vaccine Request” page. People who register for a vaccine will be sent a link to the county’s new scheduling software, where they will be able to pick their preferred vaccination time.
Two mobile vaccine clinics will be offered this week to reach the underserved populations in the county. On Thursday, a clinic will be held in Ogden from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Community Center, and another will be held in Leonardville on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church.