A 14th Riley County resident died Wednesday after contracting the coronavirus, officials said Friday.
According to the Riley County Health Department’s COVID-19 update, the 81-year-old man, who had tested positive on Nov. 1, died while being treated at Wamego Health Center. Officials did not provide further information about the man.
Riley County on Friday recorded 170 new cases since Wednesday, the largest increase in a report. The county reported the previous high on Aug. 28 when it added 136 cases.
Friday’s report brings the county’s active cases to 425 and overall total since the pandemic began to 2,807.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital staff are caring for 11 positive patients and three patients who are displaying symptoms of the virus but are awaiting test results.
“In addition to finding more evidence of community spread, contact tracing staff are also reporting that more patients have attended small gatherings,” said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department. “People tend to let their guard down and forget to follow safety protocols when they’re with close friends and family. Please wear your masks, wash your hands, and keep your distance anytime you interact with someone outside your immediate household.”
The report said 96 more people, or 2,368 total, have recovered from the virus, and the county has received back 22,519 negative test results.
Officials said 630 people were tested at Thursday’s free testing event in CiCo Park. Those who test positive will be notified first, but staff will eventually contact everyone who stopped by the event, though it may take until the end of next week.
The health department identified Alpha Chi Omega sorority at K-State as a new outbreak with five active cases.
There are eight other outbreaks in the county:
- Alpha of Clovia at K-State: seven active, zero recovered
- Beta Sigma Psi at K-State: five active, zero recovered
- K-State football team: 11 active, 66 recovered
- K-State track and field and cross country team: 22 active, five recovered
- Leonardville Nursing Home: 12 active, zero recovered, one fatality
- Via Christi Village: five active, zero recovered, one fatality
- Oct. 17 wedding: 2 active, 40 recovered
- Crèche: seven active, zero recovered
Riley County has a free drive-by testing event in CiCo Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 and 19. There will be more testing events throughout December and January.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Friday reported 6,282 new cases, 41 new deaths and 75 new hospitalizations since Wednesday.
KDHE has reported 115,507 cases, 4,327 hospitalizations and 1,256 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic.
On Friday, Geary County reported 26 new cases for a total of 703. Pottawatomie County recorded 28 new cases since Wednesday for a total of 534.