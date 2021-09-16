The rate and number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in Riley County.
Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs on Thursday updated the county commission on local COVID-19 data.
The county on Wednesday reported 118 new cases since Sept. 8. Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the county has confirmed 7,693 cases. Of those, 196 cases were active.
The rate and number of positive cases increased from the previous week.
From Aug. 29 through Sept. 4, the county reported a 5.5% rate of positive tests with 113 cases. From Sept. 5 through 11, the county reported a 7.1% rate with 135 cases.
Gibbs said six patients were in Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with one in the intensive care unit on a ventilator. She said all COVID patients in the hospital were unvaccinated.
Gibbs said the administering of a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is delayed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was scheduled to meet Friday, but it is pushing the meeting to Sept. 28.
“We will not be offering booster next week like we thought we were,” Gibbs said. “We had planned to on the 21st. I just don’t think that’s going to happen. We don’t have any more information on whether they’re approved and the timing of it or anything like that, so we’re holding off for now.”
Various entities have differing numbers on the percentage of fully vaccinated people in Riley County. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said 50% of Riley County’s eligible population (12 and older) are vaccinated while the county reports 36%. The county’s total don’t include entities like Walgreens, Hy-Vee and Fort Riley. The CDC puts Riley County’s rate at 37%, ranking 100 out of 105 counties.
Commission chairman John Ford is frustrated with the reporting accuracy and the differing numbers.
“I wish we had a better reporting system,” Ford said. “I’m sorry to say after 18 months, that’s one of those areas that should have and needs drastic improvement.”
Other business
Riley County Extension plans to create a nine-person advisory committee to help generate economic support and growth for rural residents.
Extension Director Gary Fike and Planning and Special Project Director Amanda Smeller gave a presentation on rural economic development initiatives.
The plan would push more entrepreneurship, developing better communication resources and implementing more ways to generate revenue. Officials also want to give rural residents more access to grocery stores, daycares and medical facilities.
Fike and Smeller will bring back the proposal on Oct. 7.
In other business, commissioners:
- Unanimously approved Ruckert Realty and Auction to auction the items in the county surplus trailers. The county will pay Ruckert 20% of the auction’s sales and advertising costs.
- Unanimously approved buying a $15,000 firefighting skid from Heiman Fire Equipment.