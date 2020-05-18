Riley County commissioners Monday loosened out-of-state and in-state travel guidelines for county employees, repealing their previous orders. The county will now follow travel guidelines from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
KDHE guidelines state Kansans must do a 14-day quarantine if they visited Maryland on or after May 12, Massachusetts or Rhode Island on or after April 30, Connecticut on or after April 6, Illinois or New Jersey on or after March 23 and/or New York on or after March 15.
KDHE does not restrict in-state travel at this time, officials said.
The commission previously approved tighter travel policies for employees to follow during the coronavirus pandemic. But with declining numbers of new coronavirus cases, the county opted to drop those restrictions.
In addition, Kim Zito, a representative for Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice (MAPJ), asked the commission when they plan to start broadcasting meetings online at YouTube. Commissioners told Zito that it is in the works, but did not name a date for broadcasting meetings.
The commission approved broadcasting the meetings May 7.
Commissioner John Ford said later in the meeting he learned the county received the camera Friday, but the IT department is running tests on it right now to make sure it works properly.
MAPJ has been broadcasting the last several meetings on Facebook Live.
In other action Monday, commissioners:
- Declined a request to place a plaque at the site of the First Christian Church. County counselor Clancy Holeman brought a request from the church to the commissioners. The commission last week approved purchasing the church and the plot, at 115 Courthouse Plaza. The county has not formally decided what it will do with the land and the building, but previously stated the county wants to expand offices to that location in the future. Ford said if the county placed one on the building now, it would have to be moved later if the building is demolished.
- Approved keeping the wages and payscale for employees across county departments flat in 2021. The commission expressed they wanted to err on the side of caution as the county handles financial impacts from coronavirus pandemic. Commissioners said they may adjust this later if more money is available.
“I don’t know where we’re going to be,” Ford said.
The commission also expressed interest in reducing salaries for commissioners next year.
- Heard from county clerk Rich Vargo that the county budget and planning committee is reviewing preliminary 2021 budget information Tuesday and may have recommendations for the commission after reviewing it. Commissioners did not have any questions about the budget yet.
- Listened to a presentation from Vargo about advance mail voting for elections this year. Advance mail applications will be sent to registered Riley County voters May 28, Vargo said.