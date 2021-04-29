Riley County commissioners voted 2-1 on Thursday to rescind the countywide mask mandate at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
With a consistently lower rate of positive cases each week — last week was 1.7%, the 13th week in a row it has been below 5% — no COVID-19 related hospitalizations as of Wednesday and just one of the county's 42 active cases located outside Manhattan, Commissioner Greg McKinley pushed for the county mask mandate to be rescinded early.
It would have expired at 11:59 p.m. May 16 after local schools had ended classes for the summer, in alignment with Manhattan’s own mask ordinance.
McKinley said he’d received calls from citizens regarding the mandate and typically those that were in favor of keeping the mandate lived in Manhattan, whereas those that advocated for ending it lived outside the city.
“Again, like they said, one out of 42 is outside the city of Manhattan,” McKinley said. “A third of the population in the county is outside Manhattan. (Cases are) not happening outside.”
Commissioner Kathryn Focke dissented to the repeal, saying doing so would break a commitment they had made to K-State and the city.
“I'm concerned if we do vacate it right now,” Focke said. “Within two-and-a-half weeks it’s expiring anyway. … We’re almost done with this mask mandate, I just don't see the reasoning (for repealing it).”
The countywide mandate covered unincorporated areas of Riley County and does not change the city’s ordinance nor necessarily what local schools and school districts choose to do.
Chairman John Ford said the board received a letter on behalf of K-State supporting keeping it the order in place until May 16 and Local Health Officer and Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said she heard similar sentiments from other area school districts.
“I get where they're coming from," Ford said. "I get where the other school districts are coming from, I get where the city’s coming from, but what all these entities also don't understand is that we have a different dynamic and a different part of the population to represent than they do. ... If we had some of the issues that we had in late fall maybe early in the year, I would take that into consideration, but we’re not seeing that at this point in time."
Ford said he has found it difficult to defend having the mandate in place for the county with one case outside the city, the local healthcare system not being overwhelmed and businesses being able to individually determine whether to require masks.
“We’re not going to mandate you don't wear a mask or you don't take these safety precautions into consideration because personally I think everybody should,” Ford said. “I think everybody has that duty and responsibility not just to themselves but the community they live in to do that… that's not going to be taken off the table here by essentially removing this.”
Ford suggested the mandate expire Sunday night instead of immediately to allow other entities to respond to the upcoming change as needed.
“I know we’re turning the right way and I think that's because of the work and the dedication and the response and planning and everything that we’ve done, and we’ve done that well,” Ford said. “It’s not perfect and it still may not be perfect, but I do feel pretty comfortable where we’re at.”