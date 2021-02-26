Riley County commissioners on Thursday approved renewing a five-year contract with Howie’s Recycling to subsidize services that aren’t profitable.
Howie’s Recycling will be paid up to $15,000 a year based on the previous year’s net income statement for recycling items, a term that was unchanged from the previous contract.
It agreed to take on recyclables including plastic containers, glass food and beverage containers, and steel food and beverage cans, as well as electronic waste, that is generated within Riley County.
The county has had a contract with Howie’s to provide county recycling services since 2016.