Riley County remains in the “substantial” category for COVID cases per 100,000 people.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Riley County had 51.2 cases per 100,000 people from April 25 to May 1, placing the county in the “substantial incidence” category, 50-99 per 100,000. That made Riley County one of 14 counties in the “substantial” category, below the “high” category, which is the highest.
Three counties — Douglas, Franklin and Johnson — were in the high category, which is 100 or more cases per 100,000.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recorded 38 cases for Riley County between April 25 and May 1.
Ascension Via Christi was caring for one COVID-19 positive patient as of Wednesday. As of May 6, Riley County had a total of 13,681 COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths during the pandemic.
In-person testing is still available at most doctors’ offices, urgent care sites, and some pharmacies. At-home test kits are available for free at the following locations during their regular hours of operation with a limit of two per person:
Riley County Health Department — 2030 Tecumseh Road
Manhattan Public Library — 629 Poyntz Ave.
Leonardville City Offices — 118 Erpelding St.
Ogden Community Center — 220 Willow St.
The next Riley County Health Department update will be published Friday to bring the local reports in line with the KDHE data updates.