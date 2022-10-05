Riley County has a moderate COVID case rate for the second straight week, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
KDHE reported Wednesday that Riley County had 18 new cases from Sept. 24 to 30. This represents a case rate of 24.2 per 100,000 people, which places Riley County in the moderate incidence category with 10-49 cases per 100,000 people. This total does not include any at-home test results.
The levels are low (less than 10), moderate, substantial (55-99) and high (100 or more).
Other surrounding counties in the moderate category are Geary with 13 new cases (41.0 per 100,000) and Pottawatomie, which had 11 new cases ( 47.0 per 100,000).
Wabaunsee County is in the substantial category with 4 new cases (57.7 per 100,000)
KDHE also reported one additional death in Riley County. A 57-year-old unvaccinated woman tested positive Sept. 23 and died the same day. Her death represented the 97th COVID-related death in Riley County.
Riley County has reported 15,455 COVID cases since March 2020.
TESTING
The health department provides free, in-person COVID-19 tests by appointment. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. People can schedule appointments as soon as two hours in advance and as far as five days in advance.
The health department asks that when people arrive at their appointment to park in the designated spaces on Wharton Manor Road, which is the back side of the clinic at 2030 Tecumseh Road. Staff members will come to your car to test people. They also ask people to park in the reserved COVID spaces only if they are visiting the clinic to get tested.
VACCINES
The health department continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses. The department began administering flu vaccinations this week. People will be able to get flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same appointment.
Walk-ins are welcome at the health department clinic. People can also schedule appointments by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675. Flu vaccines are now available.
Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to get vaccinations.
Vaccines and other immunizations are available at the Riley County health clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road.