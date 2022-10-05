Riley County has a moderate COVID case rate for the second straight week, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

KDHE reported Wednesday that Riley County had 18 new cases from Sept. 24 to 30. This represents a case rate of 24.2 per 100,000 people, which places Riley County in the moderate incidence category with 10-49 cases per 100,000 people. This total does not include any at-home test results.