Riley County remained at 71 cases of the coronavirus, as of Thursday morning, officials said.
Of the 71, nine are active cases, 59 are recovered and three have died, as of Wednesday afternoon.
Officials reported the most recent death Wednesday. A 61-year-old Riley County man died Wednesday morning after suffering from complications related to the coronavirus. This is the third coronavirus-related death of a county resident, and the second death this week.
Officials announced Tuesday afternoon that an 88-year-old man died after testing positive for the coronavirus over the weekend. The man was hospitalized in a “neighboring community,” according to the Riley County Health Department. He was being treated for “multiple, complicating conditions,” officials said.
In May, a Riley County man in his 30s died after testing positive for the coronavirus in April.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 10,812 cases, 954 hospitalizations and 240 deaths statewide Wednesday. That is up 162 cases, 18 hospitalizations and four deaths from Monday.
KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
KDHE reported 34 cases in Pottawatomie County and 21 in Geary County on Wednesday.