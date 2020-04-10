Although Riley, Geary and Pottawatomie counties did not have any additional cases of the coronavirus Friday, the state's total continues to rise.
There are 1,166 cases with 50 deaths and 274 hospitalizations in Kansas, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
That is an increase of 60 cases, or 5%, and eight deaths, or about 19%, from Thursday.
In Riley County, there are 20 positive cases, and Pottawatomie and Geary counties each have five cases.
The most recent Riley County case involves a 63-year-old Manhattan man who was in close contract with someone with a previously-confirmed case. The man also had recent travel history, Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department, said Thursday afternoon during a daily press conference.
Gibbs did not report the travel history of the 63-year-old man but said health officials are working on gathering that information. Health officials initially announced the case Thursday morning.