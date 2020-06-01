Riley County is recruiting 80 poll workers for the upcoming election season.
County clerk Rich Vargo said Monday the county is hiring 80 poll workers to replace 70 workers, who elected not to return. The workers will include alternates.
Poll workers are paid about $110 per day, Vargo said.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Vargo said even if the county has a full polling staff, it will likely take longer for people to vote in-person because of health and safety requirements to abide by.
The primary election is Aug. 4 and the general election is Nov. 3.
People interested in becoming a poll worker can contact the county clerk’s office.
In other action Monday, commissioners:
- Discussed the possibility of buying pews from First Christian Church. County counselor Clancy Holeman said he will provide the cost of the pews to the commission Thursday. The county recently bought the former church building at 115 Courthouse Plaza, which is just across the parking lot from county offices, for almost $852,000. The land and 101-year-old building are worth about $1.4 million, according to county appraisal records. The pews are in the building, but they weren’t a part of the purchase.
- Approved Monty Wedel, planning/special projects director, and Craig Cox, deputy county counselor, negotiating on behalf of the commission to relocate travel easements and purchase a waterline easement for the new Riley County Police Department shooting range and training facility. Last week, commissioners approved a special use authorization for the new shooting range to go on the northeast part of the county-owned site.
- Held an executive session on potential litigation. Commissioners brought in Holeman, Cox and Wedel for consultation and didn’t take any action following the session.