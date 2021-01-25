A 91-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man have died after testing positive for the coronavirus, Riley County officials said Monday.
The woman tested positive Jan. 9 and died Friday at Via Christi Village, an assisted living facility in Manhattan. The man tested positive Jan. 9 and died Saturday at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi confirmed the two deaths, which brought the county’s coronavirus-related fatality total to 30.
The county recorded 28 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday. The total number of cases since the pandemic began last March is 5,827. Of those, 256 were active, 5,541 recovered and 30 died, as of Monday. An additional 174 people recovered from the virus since Friday.
There were 10 positive patients receiving care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan Monday; one was in the intensive care unit, said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department.
Gibbs said the health department has received 3,670 doses of the coronavirus vaccine from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The health department has administered 2,862 vaccinations as of Monday, Gibbs said.
RCHD will continue hosting two to three vaccination clinics every week for those in Phase 2, Gibbs said. The phase includes people 65 and older, as well as K-12 teachers and staff, first responders, and licensed child care workers.
The health department is hosting a free testing event Tuesday in Ogden at the Community Center from 9-11 a.m., Gibbs said Monday.
Since Friday, KDHE recorded 2,602 new cases, 76 hospitalizations and 24 deaths across Kansas. KDHE said the pandemic’s total Monday was 269,255 cases, 8,117 hospitalizations and 3,622 deaths statewide.
Geary County recorded 35 cases since Friday for a total of 2,619. Pottawatomie County reported 31 new cases for a total of 1,449.