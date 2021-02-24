Riley County on Wednesday recorded nine new cases of the coronavirus since Monday, the first single-digit increase since Oct. 9, when the county confirmed eight.
The rate of positive tests for the county increased by 0.4 percentage points. From Feb. 7-13, the county recorded a 2.6% positive test rate, said county spokeswoman Alice Massimi. From Feb. 14 to 20, the rate was 3%. The two-week average was 2.95%, a decrease of 0.76 percentage points from the last recorded rate.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began last March was 6,177 on Wednesday. Of those, 96 were active, and 6,048 people had recovered, as of Wednesday. Since March, 33 people have died after testing positive for the virus.
Three positive patients were receiving care at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan; one was in the intensive care unit Wednesday.
The Riley County Health Department aims to complete Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination plan and move into Phase 3 in early March. Phase 3 includes people under age 65 with severe health conditions.
Since Monday, Kansas’ recorded 1,122 new cases, 86 hospitalizations and 81 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Kansas’ total Wednesday was 292,837 cases, 9,189 hospitalizations and 4,724 deaths, according to KDHE. The state recorded 955,931 negative tests since the pandemic began.
Geary County recorded an increase of 19 confirmed cases from Monday to Wednesday. Geary County’s total Wednesday was 3,008.
Pottawatomie County had a total of 1,743 cases Wednesday. Pottawatomie County recorded an increase of 15 cases from Monday to Wednesday.