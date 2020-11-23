Riley County on Monday topped its largest increase of coronavirus cases by nearly 100 with 271 recorded since Friday.
That brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began in March to 3,428.
There were no updates for active cases, recovered cases and fatalities on Monday afternoon because the Riley County Health Department hadn’t released the full coronavirus reports.
Officials confirmed most of these new cases at coronavirus testing events in Manhattan last Monday and Thursday, officials said. Officials said 1,492 people were tested at the two events last week. RCHD staff completed more than 1,000 calls over the weekend notifying people about their results.
Friday’s report continued the coronavirus surge in November that started after health officials said the area started to see the effect of Halloween gatherings. Since the start of November, Riley County has recorded roughly 1,214 new cases of the coronavirus.
The county reported the previous record-high increase of 180 cases last week on Nov. 16.
Since Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 7,526 new cases, 95 hospitalizations and 46 deaths statewide.
As of Monday, Kansas had a total of 142,059 cases, 4,777 hospitalizations and 1,456 deaths since the pandemic began.
On Monday, Geary County recorded 65 new cases for a total of 838. Pottawatomie County saw an increase of 36 for a total of 649.
The Mercury will update this story once more information is released from the health department.