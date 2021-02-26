Riley County on Friday recorded eight new cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began last March was 6,185 on Friday, said Alice Massimi, county spokeswoman. Of those, 117 were active, and 6,035 people had recovered. Since March, 33 people have died after testing positive for the virus.
An additional 12 people recovered from the virus since Wednesday. The county has recorded 66,060 negative tests so far.
One positive patient was receiving care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan on Friday.
Since Wednesday, Kansas recorded 826 new cases, 60 hospitalizations and 11 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Since the start of the pandemic, Kansas has confirmed 293,663 cases, 9,249 hospitalizations and 4,735 deaths. On Friday, the state recorded 960,800 negative tests since the pandemic began.
Geary County recorded an increase of nine confirmed cases from Wednesday to Friday. Geary County’s total Friday was 3,017.
Pottawatomie County recorded an increase of three cases since Wednesday. Pottawatomie County had a total of 1,746 cases Friday.