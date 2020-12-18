Riley County reported 98 new cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday, officials said Friday morning.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in March is 4,494. Of those, 417 are active, 4,058 have recovered and 19 people have died. An additional 24 people recovered from the virus since Wednesday, officials said. Officials could not provide the number of people currently hospitalized for coronavirus as of press time.
Since Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 5,857 new cases, 125 hospitalizations and 88 deaths statewide. In total, KDHE reported 200,426 cases, 6,175 hospitalizations and 2,341 deaths across Kansas.
Geary County recorded 51 new cases since Wednesday for a total of 1,528, as of Friday. Pottawatomie County’s total Friday was 908, an increase of 42 since Wednesday.